Michael Brockers says he apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

Austin Knoblauch
·2 min read
Los Angeles Rams&#39; Michael Brockers, middle, speaks to his teammates before an NFL divisional playoff football game.
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers tries to pump up his teammates before a playoff game against the Packers in January. Brockers is now a member of the Detroit Lions. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers is once again teammates with Jared Goff in Detroit — and that means a little clearing of the air between the two.

After the Rams traded Goff to the Lions last month as part of a deal to acquire Matthew Stafford, Brockers told TMZ the Rams had taken a "level up" at quarterback. Little did Brockers know at the time that he would be joining Goff in Detroit about a month later.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brockers said he wasn't trying to make Goff look bad. He said he apologized to Goff shortly after his comment was reported.

"I was really just trying to boost up the move that the team was doing and trying to make sure, boost up the fan base," Brockers said. "I don't think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera, stuff like that, just man-to-man, just, man, bro, I did not mean it to go like that. I didn't mean what I said.

"As a man, you just know that I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl so it wasn't like that."

It seems Brockers and Goff are ready to move on and shift their focus to helping the Lions make the playoffs after experiencing plenty of highs — and some lows — with the Rams. With the Lions set to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2021, Brockers, Goff and the rest of the Lions likely will be looking forward to proving how Detroit may have taken a "level up" over the Rams.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

