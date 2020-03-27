Michael Brockers' Ravens contract nixed over physical, so he returns to the Rams

Nothing in the NFL is official until a contract is signed, and that’s why defensive tackle Michael Brockers never became a Baltimore Raven.

The Ravens came to an agreement with the tackle and it was going to be a nice addition for them. But then on Friday morning, almost nine days after free agency officially started, there was a U-turn.

The Ravens will not sign Michael Brockers as previously reported after being unable to come to an agreement on terms of a contract. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brockers had a high-ankle sprain last season that was flagged during his physical, and the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a reworked contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s OK for Brockers though. He quickly agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, Rapoport said. It puts the Ravens in a tough spot though.

Ravens don’t land Michael Brockers after all

The Ravens saw nose tackle Michael Pierce sign with the Vikings and they traded defensive tackle Chris Wormley to the Steelers this month. Perhaps they would have lost Pierce and traded Wormley no matter what happened with Brockers, but now the Ravens really have a hole in the middle of the defense.

There are still some solid defensive linemen available in free agency, but Brockers was a prime addition. He agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens shortly after the so-called legal tampering period began.

But the Ravens were scared off by his ankle, and a new deal couldn’t get done.

Michael Brockers didn't end up going to the Ravens after all, but re-signed with the Rams. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Rams get a key player back

The Rams haven’t had many wins in free agency this offseason. They know Brockers better than anyone and must be comfortable with his ankle.

Story continues

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was happy to see his old teammate back.

Brockers got a similar deal to what he had in Baltimore. The Rams got one of their key defenders back after thinking they lost him. It ended well for them.

Now the Ravens have to work on a Plan B.

More from Yahoo Sports:



