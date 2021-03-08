Michael Brockers praises Jared Goff’s toughness, experience as he leaves LA

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Michael Brockers is one of the longest-tenured players on the Rams, joining the team as a first-round pick back in 2012. He’s seen a number of quarterbacks come through St. Louis and Los Angeles in his nine-year career, with Jared Goff being the most recent leader under center for the Rams.

Goff is on his way out, though, after the Rams agreed to trade him to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. Brockers admitted Stafford is a “level up” from Goff when asked recently by TMZ Sports, but he made sure to pay Goff a compliment on his way out of Los Angeles.

While on “Good Morning Football” Monday, Brockers said the Lions are getting a tough, experienced quarterback who knows how to get his team to the big game. After watching Goff beat the Seahawks in the playoffs with a broken thumb, Brockers knows the QB is one tough player.

“They’re getting a tough individual,” Brockers said. “He played in a game in Seattle with nine fingers. I’ve seen this man get hit plenty of times and stand back up and go at it. You’re getting a mentally tough player that doesn’t let a lot get to him. And he has a lot of experience. You can’t take that away from him. The man has made it to the big game and played in big games. So he knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience and knows how to get to the big game.”

With Stafford, the Rams are also getting an experienced quarterback, though not one who has the playoff track record of Goff. Stafford has only made the playoffs three times in 12 seasons, going 0-3 in those postseason starts.

But Brockers has seen a lot to like in Stafford’s game, and expects him to only get better with the Rams.

“Just to bring a lot of the stuff he was doing in Detroit. I feel like just watching him over his career, seeing the comebacks that he’s had, seeing so much of the numbers that he’s had, we’re just expecting that to just do better when he comes with the Rams,” Brockers said. “We expect that to match well with what we do and we feel like with this move, this will be the turning point to where we can just win the big game.”

The Rams are going all-in by acquiring Stafford, setting themselves up to potentially win a Super Bowl in the next two years while he’s under contract. It’s easier said than done, but there’s no doubt they have the pieces in place (and a better chance now) to win it all.

