Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is ‘a level up’ from Jared Goff

After coming up short in the divisional round last season, the Los Angeles Rams sought an upgrade at quarterback. They struck quickly, agreeing to a trade with the Detroit Lions that will send Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

While some feel the Rams gave up too much for a quarterback who’s 0-3 in the playoffs and has one Pro Bowl selection, the team clearly feels Stafford is an upgrade. Michael Brockers sees him as a step up from Goff, admitting as much to TMZ Sports.

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers said. “It’s a level up.”

The Rams’ Super Bowl odds improved dramatically after acquiring Stafford, so the oddsmakers see them as a better team with No. 9 at quarterback. Their odds went from +2200 (ninth-best) to +1100, which is third-best of any team in the NFL.

Given the way the defense played last season, Brockers doesn’t see any reason the Rams can’t win it all next season. This was his response when asked if the Rams are a lock for the Super Bowl.

“I don’t want to say a lock because it’s any given Sunday in this league,” he said. “That’s just respect to each and every team. So I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t [win it all].”

The Rams have some stiff competition in the NFC, including in their own division. But it’s hard not to like their chances next season with Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.