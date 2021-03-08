Michael Brockers is hoping the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson

No team has been a bigger thorn in the side of Russell Wilson than the Los Angeles Rams. They’re the only team in the NFL that he’s faced more than three times and has a losing record against, going 8-10 versus the Rams in his nine seasons.

Wilson is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and even though the Rams have played him well during his time in Seattle, they’d probably be happy to see him leave the NFC West.

Wilson has voiced his displeasure with the Seahawks this offseason, and the team has fielded trade calls involving the quarterback. Though it’s hard to see the Seahawks trading Wilson, Michael Brockers hope they do it.

“You cross your fingers a little bit,” Brockers said on “Good Morning Football” Monday. “You hope whatever you hear is true, and he’s out of here so you don’t have to chase him around twice a year. For the most part, he’s a phenomenal player, but if he chooses to leave and leave the division and make it a bit little easier for us, man, to each his own.”

What makes Wilson such a tough quarterback to defend is his ability to extend plays. He’s not only mobile enough to pick up yards on the ground, but he’s always looking to throw downfield when escaping the pocket, often creating big plays after it looked like he’d be taken down for a loss.

Wilson has been sacked 72 times against the Rams, which is 13 more than any other team has sacked him, so they’ve come up with the right blueprint for getting him on the ground. But there’s no doubt they’d love to see the seven-time Pro Bowler in another division so they don’t have to face him twice a year.