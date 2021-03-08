Defensive lineman Michael Brockers is one of the longest-tenured Rams, having been with the club since 2012. So he’s seen his share of poor quarterbacks over the years.

Brockers told TMZ last week that Matthew Stafford should be a “level up” from Jared Goff. But in the last four seasons, Los Angeles has been to the playoffs three times and advanced to Super Bowl LIII.

Though things didn’t end well, it wasn’t all bad with Goff. And Brockers praised Goff on Monday in an interview on NFL Network.

“They’re getting a tough individual,” Brockers said on Good Morning Football. “I’ve seen this man get hit, mentally tough player. He knows how to get it done.”

Last week, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell described his ideal quarterback by saying he values toughness in the position. Brockers didn’t mention anything about biting kneecaps, but his assessment of Goff’s toughness probably didn’t hurt.

Michael Brockers: Detroit is getting a tough individual in Jared Goff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk