Michael Brockers announces his retirement

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers has announced his retirement.

Brockers made the announcement on social media this week. He had been a free agent since being released by the Lions last February.

The Rams selected Brockers in the first round of the 2012 draft and he spent his first nine seasons with the NFC West club. He started 136 of the 138 regular season games he played for the team and helped them win the NFC title after the 2019 season. He signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2021 and played 22 games over two seasons in Detroit.

Brockers had 451 tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.