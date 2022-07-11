Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is heading into his second season with the Lions and he is expecting it to be a more successful one than the 2021 campaign that ended with a 3-13-1 record.

One of the reasons for that is the competitiveness that head coach Dan Campbell has instilled in the team. Brockers believes it will be “scary to see us in the future” because of how hard the team plays for Campbell and because of additions like first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson to the team’s defense.

“He is a man on a mission,” Brockers said, via Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. “He does everything he’s supposed to do, you don’t even have to tell him. This is him doing a lot of his rookie duties. We didn’t even ask him, he just went on and did it. ‘What do you guys need for the room’ and stuff like that. This is a man who thinks ahead. You can respect a guy like that. He has a lot of respect in my book.”

The Lions were tough to play in 2021, but that didn’t result in wins. With Hutchinson and other new players added to the roster, the hope in Detroit will be that hard work pays off in the standings this year.

Michael Brockers: Aidan Hutchinson is a man on a mission originally appeared on Pro Football Talk