Michael Braswell III addresses heroics against former team South Carolina in SEC tournament

When LSU was looking to complete its comeback against South Carolina in the winners’ bracket of the SEC tournament on Thursday night, Michael Braswell III came up clutch against his former team.

He drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning, leading LSU past the Gamecocks and into the conference semifinals.

After the game, Braswell said it was one of his happiest moments as a baseball player. He also addressed some recent drama on social media.

“I mean, I couldn’t find a moment where I’ve been happier in the sport of baseball, honestly,” he said, according to Zack Nagy of LSU Country. “I have respect for the South Carolina program, but I’m an LSU Tiger, and there’s been a lot of social media things going on in the last recent days, and to get that hit really kind of gave me satisfaction for a lot of things. It meant the world to me.”

LSU entered the week potentially needing to do some work to make the NCAA tournament. Now, it’s likely a lock for that and could even be pushing for a No. 2 seed.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire