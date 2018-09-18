Michael Bradley on Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scuffle: 'There Wasn't Much to It'

Michael Bradley said, "there wasn't much to" his confrontation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday night following Toronto FC's 5–3 win over Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy.

Bradley discussed the incident on the Max and Herc podcast.

"I thought we were having a good football conversation, I really did," Bradley said. "I guess he didn't quite think so. That's OK. He's not the first guy and he won't be the last guy to not like me, so I've gotten over it.

"In the end, there wasn't much to it."

Here's the confrontation.

Usually other players quickly back down from confrontations with Zlatan, and he became quite angry when Michael Bradley refused to be intimidated.



Fascinating interchange between two extremely intense characters. I'd love for that to be mic'd up!#TORvLA #TFCLive #LAGalaxy #MLS pic.twitter.com/tJ8LE1ftyx



— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) September 16, 2018

Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal in the game and after Ibrahimovic addressed the issue.

"I have more goals than he has games," Ibrahimovic said. "He should follow my rules."

But Bradley didn't take offense, praising him for what he's brought to the game and MLS in his first season in the league.

"Ibra is always good for a one-liner and a witty comment after a game and in those moments," Bradley said. "I think, like everyone, how can you not be entertained by him?"