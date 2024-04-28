Michael Boxall and Tani Oluwaseyi score goals; Minnesota beats Sporting KC 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Michael Boxall and Tani Oluwaseyi each scored a goal to help Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Saturday night and end a five-game losing streak in the series.

Boxall scored on a volley off a header by Robin Lod to give Minnesota 1-0 lead in the second minute.

Minnesota (5-2-2), which beat Charlotte 3-0 last time out, has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.

Joseph Rosales played a low cross right in front of the net to Oluwaseyi at the back post, where he tapped in a goal from point-plank range to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Alan Pulido ran onto a cross played by Dániel Sallói at the top of the penalty area, took a dribble and bounced a side-footed into the net from near the spot for Sporting in the 38th.

Kansas City (2-3-5) had scored multiple goals in six consecutive games — and has 12 goals in its last five matches — but is winless, with three losses, in six straight.

Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso has been been absent without leave since March 16 – his second no-show act in as many seasons. The 28-year-old Designated Player, who had 10 goals and 11 assists for Minnesota in 2022, is expected to be part of a summer transfer.

