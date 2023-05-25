Michael Block hits incredible escape from bridge at Charles Schwab Challenge, but finishes 1st round in last place

The Michael Block magic hasn't completely run out since the end of the PGA Championship, but he didn't have much on Thursday.

Four days after finishing a T15 performance at Oak Hill — which included a hole-in-one — the 46-year-old teaching pro competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas on a sponsor exemption. He didn't post a repeat performance in the first round, though he at least had his moments.

Block started with three straight bogies, then came about a yard from hitting another hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Fort Worth's Colonial Country Club.

Closest to the pin today on No. 4 🎯



Michael Block knocks it to 4 feet @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/2Ye5W7krAP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2023

Six holes later, Block was in a tight spot when a 277-yard drive settled on a bridge to the far right of the fairway. Block somehow saved par, starting with an unbelievable escape from the bridge that landed just short of the green.

An incredible escape by Michael Block from the bridge platform on the 10th! 😦



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/FpRKgyPzZU — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 25, 2023

That was the good.

The bad came on the rest of the back nine, in which Block went bogey, bogey, bogey, par, double bogey, double bogey, par, double bogey to finish the round +11 and in last place by a margin of four strokes. Rory Sabbatini was next to last at +7.

By the overall numbers, it wasn't an impressive performance from Block, who already has received plenty of recognition. He probably won't spend the final round playing with a major champion like Rory McIlroy. But for a guy who qualified for last week's tournament through a qualifier for club professionals and made his first major cut 16 years after his first appearance, any more moments in the sun are a nice sight in a sport that loves an everyman.