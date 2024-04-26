Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor: ‘Can’t be drunk on your own ego’

Michael Bisping thinks Michael Chandler would be making a grave mistake by underestimating Conor McGregor.

Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back in a welterweight bout, which headlines UFC 303 June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

McGregor hasn’t competed since suffering a gruesome broken leg in July 2021, which makes Chandler think he likely won’t be the same fighter. While Bisping thinks Chandler could be right, he urges him not to think like that.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, he just said ‘I don’t need to get into a fight with a guy that’s got a bigger rifle than me,’ and then he goes on to say, ‘I think I hit harder,'” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “So which is it? You cannot be drunk on your own ego. Michael Chandler is an entertainer, whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s in the post-fight interviews, the fights themselves, the man is a born entertainer.

“This man should be out there in the WWE, the UFC, whichever promotion he chooses. The man is explosive every single time he fights. He’s phenomenal. Win or lose, he shows up. Against Justin Gaethje, against Dustin Poirier – two of the best fights the UFC has ever put on. So, I can’t wait for this fight, but he has to respect what McGregor is going to do and the threat that’s coming back at him.”

McGregor will look to rebound from back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier. He hasn’t won a fight since knocking out Donald Cerrone in January 2020. Meanwhile, Chandler will also aim to return to the win column after getting submitted by Poirier in November 2022.

