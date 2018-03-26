Michael Bennett will reportedly turn himself in to police Monday on felony charge

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett will reportedly turn himself in to police Monday, an attorney for Bennett told USA Today. Bennett had been out of the country.

A grand jury in Houston indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly Friday. The incident reportedly took place at the Super Bowl LI, where it’s alleged Bennett shoved a paraplegic 66-year-old employee while trying to make his way onto the field.

The charge is not from this year’s Super Bowl, but from the one between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Bennett was attending the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who played for the Patriots at the time. When New England won, Michael Bennett reportedly injured the employee while trying to get on the field to celebrate with his brother.

In Houston, that charge carries a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison. At the time the warrant was issued, prosecutors said they were working with Bennett’s representatives to discuss his surrender.

After starring with the Seattle Seahawks since 2013, Bennett was traded to the Eagles in March. The Eagles released a statement Friday, saying they were aware of the situation and were still gathering facts.

Michael Bennett will turn himself in Monday. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Giants owner sick of talking about star WR

• Pats safety denied entry to Costa Rico for carrying marijuana

• Don’t compare me to Kaepernick, says Johnny Football

• Police arrest suspect accused of robbing Gronk’s house during Super Bowl