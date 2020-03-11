Michael Bennett, wife Pele explain why Eagles trade was blessing in disguise

For some, Philadelphia is an acquired taste. For others, it clicks immediately. Former Eagles defensive lineman and generally cool guy Michael Bennett seems to fall into the second camp.

Bennett and his wife, Pele Bennett, appeared on NBC Sports Northwest's "Talkin' Seahawks" podcast this week to talk about his career to this point, and what the future holds.

One thing's for sure: while he only spent one season in Philly, the city made a huge impact on his family.

When both Michael and Pele were asked to talk about how unexpected, and jarring, his trade to the Eagles was, Michael decided to focus on the football side of things:

When you get traded like that, you are upended. You don't know what's happening. And it makes it hard, too, because you don't get to control your own future. Leaving Seattle wasn't by choice, but it was good. I think I learned a lot in Philly, got a chance to play on another great defense, and I had another great year, so I wasn't really complaining.

I'm glad Bennett had a good time that season, because I enjoyed having him on the team. He's a very good football player!

But I honestly enjoyed Pele's answer more, because it feels like a perfect distillation of what makes Philadelphia great:

You know what? I would say it does add stress, because it's a lot of unknown. You have to figure out schools, living situations, all of those different things. But at the same time, I guess I looked to it also as an adventure. I was thankful we were in two cities for most of his career, for a long time, so having to go to Philly was really exciting for me. Going to the East Coast, taking our girls there - because our girls are getting older, and so now they're experiencing things in a new way, in a new light, and are learning differently. So going there, being with them in the city of Philly, I really enjoyed myself. The girls made great relationships, we had amazing experiences in food, in culture, made a lot of friends.

That sure sounds like the full Philadelphia experience to me: meeting cool people, eating delicious food, and generally having fun.

You can listen to the full "Talkin' Seahawks" episode here.

Here's hoping Bennett doesn't head back to Seattle in 2020, which has been discussed as a possibility this offseason, because I don't want to root against him when the Seahawks visit The Linc next season.

