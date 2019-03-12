Michael Bennett told Patriots he’ll be in the locker room for the national anthem

The Patriots are expected to finalize a trade for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett tomorrow, and one thing they’re apparently already on the same page about is the national anthem.

Bennett said at a speech at Princeton on Monday night that he plans to stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem next season, and the Patriots understand that.

“I explained to them is that my integrity mean everything,” Bennett said, according to ESPN. “I think they respect that about me, they respect who I am as an individual.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have all said supportive things about President Trump, and Trump has ripped NFL players who don’t stand for the anthem. Last season Trump backed off his criticism of the NFL, and the anthem issue faded into the background. The Patriots will hope it remains a non-issue, while Bennett will continue to make a statement with his absence.