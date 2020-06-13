Michael Bennett says Roger Goodell’s BLM message is a slap in the face

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell crosses the stage during the NFL Draft, he is met with endless boo's from the crowd. It has been going on since 2006.

When Goodell posted a video of himself responding to another video released 24 hours earlier of players responding to George Floyd's death, he was met with a similar reaction from former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Here is the first video, posted on June 4:

And here is Goodell's response, posted on June 5:

"We the NFL admit we were wrong for not listening to black players earlier & encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest...we believe Black Lives Matter."

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

[Goodell] saying that black lives matter is almost like a slap in the face. Black talent has been exploited at a high level in the NFL. He knows black lives matter, because without black players the NFL wouldn't be as lucrative as it is. - Michael Bennett

According to the article, public support of racial justice reform has grown within the past few weeks and 52 percent of people said it was "OK" for "NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans", according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It's a dramatic change from 2016.

We have to continuously push the NFL to change its core values and change its moral compass on a consistent basis. If not, shame on us and shame us for real. We have the opportunity to hold Roger Goodell and the rest of the bosses," including team owners like Jerry Jones he said, to account, and face "the reality of the suppression and oppression of the people. - Michael Bennett

Bennett has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. In times like this, Bennett and the NFL must continue to use their platform to speak out on racial injustice and police brutality in the world.

