Michael Bennett salutes Tommie Smith and John Carlos after sack





The Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett saluted Tommie Smith and John Carlos after his sack against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Smith and Carlos made the famous Black Power salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, center, is joined by teammates Thomas Rawls, left, and Justin Britt, as he sits during the singing of the national anthem. (AP) More

Some fans expressed support for Bennett, as well as Colin Kaepernick, who began a movement of protest across sports in drawing attention to police brutality toward minorities in America.

Scenes from the Kaepernick/Michael Bennett solidarity protest outside the Seahawks-49ers game in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Td2OjOESaz — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 17, 2017





Bennett recently spoke exclusively with Yahoo Sports about his decision to sit for the national anthem. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end recorded three tackles in the first half, including two tackles for loss.

