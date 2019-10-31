Michael Bennett restructures contract, set for free agency after season

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett reworked his contract when he was traded from the Eagles to the Patriots this offseason and he’s revised his deal again after being traded to the Cowboys last week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bennett can make close to $2 million in salary and per-game roster bonuses over the rest of the 2019 season. There are also $750,000 in incentives available. Bennett made over $5 million with the Patriots before the trade with much of it coming via a $4 million signing bonus he received after the initial restructuring.

Bennett will have a chance to work out another new contract come 2020 as well. In addition to the tweaks to Bennett’s compensation for 2019, his contract for the 2020 season has been wiped out and he can become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Cowboys had a bye last weekend, which leaves Bennett set to make his debut with the team against the Giants on Monday night.