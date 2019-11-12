Michael Bennett: Any other defense is 'easy to learn' after Patriots

Michael Bennett didn't see much playing time with the New England Patriots, but he still needed to learn the in-depth defensive scheme.

Following the trade that sent him to the Dallas Cowboys, Bennett needed to learn a new defensive system all over again -- which he now says wasn't too hard.

"It's all the same really when it comes down to it," Bennett said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "The scheme is very familiar to something I'm used to. I just came from the place [New England] with the most defenses in the league, so any other defense is pretty much easy to learn."

While the Patriots run a rather intricate defensive scheme under head coach Bill Belichick, it has resulted in New England being discussed with the 2000's Baltimore Ravens defense as one of the best all-time.

Even after the trade to Dallas, Bennett, 33, is pondering retirement following the 2019 season.

The Patriots and Cowboys will meet during Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

