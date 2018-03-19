Michael Bennett to NFC East QBs: ‘I’m Coming’

As if the quarterbacks in the NFC East didn’t have enough to worry about, new Eagles pass rusher Michael Bennett had a little warning at his introductory press conference on Monday.

“I know Eli Manning is probably watching this and thinking ... yes, I’m coming. I know Dak [Prescott] is watching this like, ‘Yeah, he’s coming.’ Yeah, I am,” Bennett told reporters, according to ESPN. “And Alex Smith, he knows he can’t run from me. I told him in the Pro Bowl.”

The Eagles acquired Bennett and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick and receiver Marcus Johnson.

Bennett joins an already fearsome Philadelphia defensive line, with Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Haloti Ngata.

The Eagles lost Beau Allen and Vinny Curry this offseason but their absence will be mitigated by the arrival of Bennett and Ngata, giving the team just as much depth along the defensive front as their Super Bowl-winning team did. That’s crucial for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who likes to rotate his defensive line during games to keep players fresh.