Michael Bennett-Greg Schiano reunion could be awkward

The Patriots are planning to trade for defensive end Michael Bennett when the new league year begins, and things could get awkward with the Patriots’ new defensive coordinator, Greg Schiano.

Bennett previously played for Schiano in Tampa Bay, and Bennett made no secret that he didn’t enjoy that experience.

“I think he just wants to flex his power,” Bennett said in 2013. “He has small [man’s] syndrome. I still talk to guys who are there, and trust me, there’s not much respect for him in that locker room.”

Schiano and Bennett may be able to bury the hatchet in New England, as the Patriots have a good track record for keeping outside issues from becoming a distraction. But it could be tense when they first get together, as Bennett will soon be playing for a defensive coordinator he’s previously said he doesn’t respect.