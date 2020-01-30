Michael Bennett does a Bill Belichick impression when discussing trade from Patriots

Patrick Dunne

As he discussed his departure from New England in a midseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys, former Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett broke out his best Bill Belichick impersonation.


 
Bennett, along with his wife Pele, talked to 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger and Mazz" show - simulcast on NBC Sports Boston - from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. He said he wasn't upset with the trade, which came after Bennett had been suspended one game by the team for a "philosophical disagreement" with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Watch the full interview here, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Michael Bennett does a Bill Belichick impression when discussing trade from Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston



What to Read Next