Michael Bennett does a Bill Belichick impression when discussing trade from Patriots

As he discussed his departure from New England in a midseason trade with the Dallas Cowboys, former Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett broke out his best Bill Belichick impersonation.

Michael Bennett was on @FelgerAndMazz earlier today, and discussed if he was angry when the #Patriots traded him ... and gives us a Belichick impression 🙈 pic.twitter.com/A9FyQGYghD — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) January 30, 2020





Bennett, along with his wife Pele, talked to 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger and Mazz" show - simulcast on NBC Sports Boston - from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. He said he wasn't upset with the trade, which came after Bennett had been suspended one game by the team for a "philosophical disagreement" with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

