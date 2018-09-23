Michael Bennett continues to skip national anthem against Colts

Michael Bennett continues to skip the national anthem. As he's done in previous weeks.

Michael Bennett continues to skip the national anthem. As he's done in previous weeks, the Eagles' defensive end waited inside until the anthem was finished.

Malcolm Jenkins, as he has in previous weeks, stood and didn't raise a fist during the anthem.

During the preseason, Jenkins halted his protest during the anthem and began waiting in the tunnel but has been with his teammates standing for the last several weeks.

The Eagles' safety had been raising a fist during the national anthem to protest police brutality, systemic racism and racial inequality in the United States. Bennett previously protested during his time in Seattle.

The NFL enacted a national anthem policy this offseason but under pressure from the player association, has halted punishments that go with it. Teams who had players not standing respectfully were to be fined. It was up to the team to then take disciplinary action on their players if they wanted. That policy is on hold.

More on the Eagles