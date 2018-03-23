Michael Bennett charged with injuring an elderly paraplegic at Super Bowl LI

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in early March, has been indicted by a grand jury in Harris County, Texas on the charge of injuring the elderly.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office told ABC Action News in Philadelphia that the incident in question happened in February 2017 as the clock ran out on Super Bowl LI, which took place at NRG Stadium in Houston. Bennett was at the game on the sidelines to watch his brother, Martellus Bennett, who was playing for the New England Patriots at the time.

As time ran out on the game and the Patriots claimed victory, investigators say that Bennett made a move to run onto the field and celebrate. He was reportedly told by a member of the stadium security team, a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, that he would have to use a different entrance. Bennett then allegedly pushed past her and other security personnel and ran onto the field.

Michael Bennett, who recently joined the Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted and charged with a felony for an incident that occurred during Super Bowl 51. (AP)

In Harris County, injuring the elderly is a felony charge that carries a fine of $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison. A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest, and prosecutors are reportedly working with Bennett’s representation regarding his surrender.

