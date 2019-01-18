Michael Beasley checks into Lakers game wearing practice shorts, promptly sent to locker room

Chalk this up as shocking to nobody.

Micheal Beasley wore the wrong shorts for Thursday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers reserve forward and one of the NBA’s most prominent knuckleheads stripped his black warmup top as he prepared to check in during the first half, revealing the iconic purple and gold of his Lakers jersey underneath.

Ummm, wrong shorts

He continued to wear his black warmup shorts as he walked to midcourt. There were no game shorts underneath those warmups. Apparently Beasley neglected to notice that the shorts he put on before the game weren’t the same purple and gold threads that have identified the Lakers for decades.

This is the knucklehead we envisioned when Michael Beasley signed with the Lakers. (Getty)

Upon being alerted that his shorts were black – not gold – Beasley jogged to the locker room for a quick change.

At least he managed to find the right shorts there. Not many would have been surprised had he managed to just outright lose half his uniform before the game.

The Lakers went on to a 138-128 victory in overtime.

