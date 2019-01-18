Michael Beasley tried to enter the game wearing his practice shorts (VIDEO)

Michael Beasley has given us several hilarious moments over his career. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known for being a bit of a draft bust as well as an enigmatic, often goofy NBA personality.

On Thursday as the Lakers got set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Beasley was unable to check into the game thanks to a wardrobe malfunction on his part. Specifically, Beasley tried to enter the game while wearing his practice shorts.

Officials told him he couldn’t enter the game and Beasley quickly ran back to the locker room to change into the correct uniform.

