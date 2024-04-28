Michael Barrett selected by Carolina in NFL Draft

Apr. 27—DETROIT — Michael Barrett has made it to the National Football League. The former Lowndes High quarterback was picked by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Barrett has been all over the field for the Wolverines since enrolling in 2018. He threw one pass in his career and returned kicks before settling in as a linebacker. He has two interceptions and 208 tackles to his credit, 12.5 for lost yardage.

His three forced fumbles led Michigan last year, according to ESPN.

With the bonus COVID year and his pursuit of a graduate degree, Barrett ended up with the most games played in Michigan history at 64.

Barrett was the 240th pick overall and was chosen just nine spots after former Valdosta High player Jaheim Bell.