Michael Barrett picked in seventh round of 2024 NFL draft

It was a long, long road for Michigan football linebacker Mike Barrett.

A 2018 recruit from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes, Barrett played quarterback at the high school level but came to Ann Arbor as an athlete. Though he could have been used as an offensive weapon, he was moved to the defensive side of the ball where he initially started at safety, while also being groomed for the hybrid linebacker position, VIPER, in Don Brown’s defense.

With the departure of Khaleke Hudson after the 2019 season, Barrett got his chance to start in 2020. He acquitted himself well in Week 1, but was shaky the rest of the season. Then-DC Don Brown was relieved of his duties and the defense changed to the current scheme, then under Mike Macdonald. He didn’t see much time to start, but after Michigan struggled to keep pace with Michigan State’s personnel changes late in the season, Macdonald had a solution: bring in Barrett as a linebacker.

The dividends didn’t come quickly. Sure, Barrett was good and a pleasant surprise, but it was late the following season, 2022, when suddenly the lights turned on for Barrett. His multiple interception game against Rutgers set the tone for what would be the rest of his Wolverines career. By the time Barrett left, he was a stellar linebacker, and all-around playmaker, a starter, and a team captain.

And now Barrett can add NFL player to his resume, as he was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 240th pick overall.

Barrett departs Ann Arbor as a fan favorite, known not just for his defensive prowess, but also the quote he often said: ‘We’re in the (expletive deleted)-kicking business, and business is booming!’ With his experience next to linebacker Junior Colson, the duo dominated en route to Michigan’s national championship in 2023.

Barrett’s selection marks the 10th Wolverine selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire