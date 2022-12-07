Michael Badgley wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Detroit Lions players keep capturing NFC honors for great performances. This is a trend Lions fans can get accustomed to, as the accolades are finally translating into wins on the field.

Kicker Michael Badgley is the latest Lions player to earn an honor. Badgley was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his perfect performance in the Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The “Money Badger” made all four of his field goal attempts (45, 47, 38, 44 yards) and nailed all four of his extra points in Detroit’s 40-14 win at Ford Field.

His honor comes on the heels of DE Aidan Hutchinson winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 11. Safety Kerby Joseph took that same honor in Week 9. Hutchinson was also the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

.@Lions K Michael Badgley has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13. Badgley became the 5th player in team history to convert at least 4 FGs & 4 XPs in a single game. For the season, he is 15-of-16 on FGs (93.8%) and 18-of-18 on XPs (100%).#OnePride pic.twitter.com/BMdF5AyEHk — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire