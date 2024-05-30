Michael Badgley puts his best leg forward in Lions OTAs

Michael Badgley is back as the Detroit Lions kicker. That’s a status that many fans aren’t happy about, even after Badgley was perfect on field goals in his four regular-season games and three postseason games in 2023.

Badgley shut down any questions about his leg strength with a boomer of a day at Lions OTAs on Thursday. On a cloudless 70-degree day with a light cross breeze, Badgley nailed eight attempts in a row from at least 53 yards. He concluded with a 61-yard success from the right hash mark that would have been good from at least 2-3 more yards.

The day didn’t start great for Badgley. He missed his first attempt from 48 yards wide right, and also yanked a 50-yarder to almost the exact same spot–about 3 ball lengths wide right. After that, Badgley did not miss on his final 18 (by my count) attempts from ranges of 45 and beyond.

Undrafted rookie James Turner wasn’t as successful, though he did show a very strong leg in drilling a 55-yarder right down the middle. He missed two of three at one point, all from 48-52 yards.

It’s worth noting the long snapper battle has some heat. Veteran Scott Daly had poor snaps on one of Badgley’s misses, and holder Jack Fox really had to work on a couple other ones to get it set. UDFA Hogan Hatten didn’t get many reps but was perfect on his FG snaps.

