The Lions had a lot of things go their way in last Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jaguars and kicker Michael Badgley‘s work was on that list.

Badgley made all eight kicks — four field goals and four extra points — during the victory. The 16 points scored were a new career high for Badgley.

The NFL recognized his production by naming Badgley the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. Badgley was previously named the AFC special teams player of the week while with the Chargers in Week 14 of the 2018 season.

Badgley has now appeared in seven games for the Lions. He’s made 11-of-12 field goal attempts and all 18 of his extra point tries.

Michael Badgley named NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk