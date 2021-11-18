Michael Badgley earning his stay as Colts’ kicker

Over the last few weeks, Michael Badgley has been making a strong case as the kicker for the Indianapolis Colts with starter Rodrigo Blankenship currently on the injured reserve list.

While it isn’t clear yet if and when Blankenship will be returning from the injured reserve list due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 5, the Colts can rest comfortably knowing they have a steady option to replace him.

As it currently stands, head coach Frank Reich said the Colts are sticking with the Money Badger.

“We’re going to stay with (Michael) Badgley right now. It’s pretty similar to really any position, right? A guy gets hurt and somebody comes in and is playing at a very high level,” Reich told the media Wednesday. “Rod (Rodrigo Blankenship) is still continuing along the process as far as gaining full strength and stamina back. Could he kick? Yes, but we’re going to go with Badgley for right now.”

Badgley has been perfect since joining the Colts in Week 6. He’s made all seven of his field-goal attempts and all 20 of his extra-point attempts.

Reich admitted Blankenship could kick if he needed to but given how well Badgley has played, there’s no need to rush it.

As for Blankenship’s role with the team when he is ready to return, Reich had this to say:

“It’s competition, right? It’s the NFL. We’ve got to do what we think is the right thing for the team, and it’s really nothing against Rod (Rodrigo Blankenship),” Reich said. “We love Rod. We love Rod, everything about him. But (Michael) Badgley is playing very well.”

How the Colts will go about this situation will be something to watch but don’t be surprised if they stick with the Money Badger as long as he keeps doing well.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Bills on TV Colts vs. Bills: Updated injury report for Week 11 WATCH: Darius Leonard featured in sneak peek of 'Hard Knocks'

Story continues

List