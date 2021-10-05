Robbie Gould‘s groin injury during pregame warmups forced the 49ers to use Mitch Wishnowsky as their placekicker during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but they’ll be going a more traditional route to replace Gould for future games.

Gould is set to miss several weeks as a result of the injury and the team will be trying out replacements on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Michael Badgley, Brett Maher, and Joey Slye will be among the candidates for the fill-in gig.

Badgley was cut by the Chargers in August and landed with the Titans in Week One. He was let go after missing a field goal and an extra point in their loss to the Cardinals. Slye went 4-of-5 on field goals and 7-of-8 extra points for the Texans in the first three weeks of the season.

Maher kicked in 29 games for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019, but has not appeared in a regular season game since being let go in December 2019.

Michael Badgley, Brett Maher, Joey Slye among kickers working out for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk