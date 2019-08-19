Michael Annett drives his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro to ninth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Michael Annett placed ninth in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday. It’s Annett’s 15th top-10 finish of the season.

Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Briscoe finishing second, and John H. Nemechek crossing the finish line third.

Jeremy Clements brought home fourth place, followed by Austin Cindric to round out the top five.

Brandon Jones came away victorious in Stage 1, with Kyle Busch taking Stage 2.

Annett earned 38 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 695 on the season. He ranks No. 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series overall points standings.

The ninth-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Annett qualified in 15th position at 120.173 mph. He led once for a total of one lap but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 88.

The Des Moines, Iowa product has collected one career victory, 13 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 58 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw nine cautions and 59 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 11 lead changes.

With Reddick driving his Camaro to victory for Richard Childress, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 789 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 785. Ford sits at No. 3 with 781 points on the season.

