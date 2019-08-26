Mic'd Up: Vernon Davis keeps spirits up during Redskins training camp

To watch the latest Redskins players & coaches Mic'd Up at training camp, visit nbcsportswashington.com/micdup.

At age 36, Redskins tight end Vernon Davis is not expected to produce the same results that he once did as a Pro Bowl tight end earlier in his career.

But don't let him know that.

During Redskins training camp in Richmond, you can see (and hear) Davis' determination to get better every day in his 'Mic'd Up' segment. The 14-year veteran was captured staying post-practice to catch extra passes, whether from one of the Burgundy and Gold's quarterbacks, coaches, or sometimes even a jug machine.

"I'm here to get better. That's all that matters," Davis said during practice. "Cmon boys, let's do this."

As determined as Davis is to get better each day, he spent just as much time encouraging his teammates and keeping the mood high as well.

Cameras caught the tight end chatting with wide receiver Josh Doctson during pre-practice stretching, telling Doctson he's "just happy to be here with you." He went on to compliment the 2016 first-round pick some more, telling him "ever since I got here, you've always been my favorite guy."

The two of them started laughing, bringing an ear-to-ear grin to Doctson's face.

During the dog days of training camp in Richmond's scorching heat, it's important for players like Davis to keep spirits high.

