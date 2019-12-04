Mic'd up Tom Brady had another message for receivers in Patriots-Texans

Tom Brady was frustrated with his offense Sunday night in Houston.

That much was abundantly clear in the quarterback's animated conversation with New England Patriots wide receivers that aired on NBC's broadcast.

On Tuesday night, the Patriots provided more footage of Brady's ongoing dialog with his pass-catchers -- and this time, you could actually hear what he was saying.

Skip to the 2:05 mark of the "Sights and Sounds" video below to hear Brady's plea to Patriots wideouts.

Sights and sounds from SNF. pic.twitter.com/TZnk33WcKg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

"Come on, let's go grind this out," Brady says on the bench as Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu and the receiver group looks on. "It ain't going to be easy. It's going to be all man (coverage). We're not going to be wide open."

That's the same message that Brady appeared to harp on in his other exchange: He needed his wideouts to get more separation from the Texans' defensive backs.

Unfortunately for Brady, the receiving corps wasn't up to the challenge before it was too late. Brady completed just 36.8 percent of his passes in the first half, and New England fell into a 21-3 deficit before finally scoring its first touchdown late in the third quarter of a 28-22 Patriots loss.

Brady wasn't the only one giving mic'd up pep talks on the sideline; the Patriots' video also featured head coach Bill Belichick harping on New England's second down struggles and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia stressing the need for his unit to be "precise in every way."

The Patriots will need that attention to detail next Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town.

