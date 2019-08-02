Mic'd Up: Landon Collins adjusting to playing for instead of against the Redskins

Since breaking into the NFL in 2016, Landon Collins has been a perennial thorn in the Redskins side. He's made three Pro-Bowls and one first-team All-Pro in four years with the New York Giants. He's endured the boos, hisses and worst hate imaginable from the Redskins faithful.

Now, he's a member of the team he once tried to destroy.

Collins signed a six-year $84 million contract with the Redskins last offseason. For all parties involved, it's quite the change. Just listen to his "Mic'd Up" segment from training camp."For me, I'm just trying to slow myself down because I'm playing with the Redskins, not against the Redskins."

It's understandable Collins is taking time to get adjusted. He's been trying to dominate the Redskins since entering the league, and that type of aggression doesn't go away just by switching uniforms.

For the health of Collins and offensive players, it's best if he takes thing a bit slow to start training camp.

