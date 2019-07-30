Mic'd Up: Jay Gruden is fired up as training camp rolls on

Jay Gruden was as exuberant as ever during Tuesday's training camp practice in Richmond.

With a make or break season incoming for Gruden, his energy and optimism with year's squad should give the fans hope that the team is headed in the right direction.

Gruden, joking around with his rookie quarterback, relayed to Dwayne Haskins that he was asked earlier in the day if the latter's biggest challenge was the snap count.

"Man I hope not," Gruden said as the two shared a chuckle.

Gruden has a task ahead of him to determine who will be the starting signal-caller in Week 1, and between the aforementioned Haskins, as well as veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, the competition will be fierce.

Haskins was the clear clubhouse leader for the majority of camp Tuesday, but two late mistakes turned the tables out of his favor.

As camp continues on, a clearer image of the Week 1 starting unit will come into focus, and the season can not get here soon enough.

