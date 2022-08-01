Mic'd Up: Inside Brian Daboll's first training camp as Giants HC
Listen in on New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll's first training camp as Giants head coach. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Deshaun Watson missing six games does not spell doom in the AFC for the Browns, with only one top-tier opposing quarterback in that stretch.
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
A video board message at Saturday's practice left some fans scratching their heads.
The NFL Players Association has publicly vowed to accept the decision of former federal judge Sue Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case for three reasons, in my opinion. One, the NFLPA has real confidence that Judge Robinson will be issuing a decision that falls well short of the league’s preferred indefinite banishment of one year, [more]
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
There wasn’t much fake about the risk for 73-year-old Ric Flair in his final wrestling match, in Nashville. But that's what made it so good.
Ewers and Sarkisian could be a match made in heaven.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
Two former Browns defenders, one of which the team might want to bring back later, took visits with other teams on Saturday:
The first week of Bears training camp is in the books. Here's a look at the standouts from the first four practices of the summer.
Should Kenny Pickett be getting more reps in practice?
Yet another NFL expert believes Baker Mayfield has the distinct edge over Sam Darnold in the Panthers' ongoing QB battle.
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Giants and Athletics will be among the active teams at Tuesday's trade deadline.
The decision long expected has finally come to pass.
Germany were left fuming by a “clear handball” on the goal-line by England captain Leah Williamson after their Women’s European Championship final defeat.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to last week's statements from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, then discuss USC, Stanford, Nebraska, Greg Schiano & more.