Mic'd-up George Kittle spreads holiday cheer on National Tight Ends Day

Mic'd-up Kittle spreads holiday cheer on National TEs Day

Last Sunday was a good day for George Kittle.

Not only did the 49ers dominate the New England Patriots in a 33-6 win, but the All-Pro tight end celebrated a "holiday" in his position's honor. Yes, Oct. 25 was National Tight Ends Day, and Kittle deputized all of his teammates as honorary tight ends for the occasion.

"It's not [quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's] day, it's all of our day because you're all honorary tight ends," a mic'd-up Kittle yelped in the 49ers' pre-game huddle, as revealed in a video the 49ers published Tuesday night. "So play strong, play fast, have some fun and whoop some a--. Let's go, baby!"

Whether they were energized by Kittle's pre-game pep talk, Garoppolo's first game against the team that drafted him or none of the above, the 49ers followed a successful formula in the win over the Patriots. Kittle caught five of his seven targets for 55 yards, and the 49ers' dominance even allowed him some time to rest. The tight end played in a season-low 91 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps.

All in all, it wasn't a bad way for Kittle to celebrate his favorite holiday. He provided plenty of other hilarious highlights in the tweet embedded in this blog, including multiple pleas to on-field officials to remember that it was National Tight Ends Day.

Coming off such a big win, the 49ers hope Kittle's holiday cheer doesn't go away anytime soon.

