You're in for a treat.

49ers tight end George Kittle was mic'd up recently during the team's 20-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 13, and it was everything you would imagine it to be.

His first suggestion was to ensure there was a censor button during the process.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's when you know you're in for a fun ride.

Kittle proved how much he was a leader and how much respect he earned from the opposing team during the segment.

When it was time to play, Kittle praised rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel after he made a touchdown catch by simply saying he's "really good."

Kittle also threw in a hair flip to set the tone.

[RELATED: Kittle, Jimmy G host child with leukemia at practice]

He also gave a ton of props to teammate Fred Warner saying the linebacker is one of Kittle's favorite players ... ever.

You can watch the entire "Mic'd Up" video in the tweet above.

Story continues

Mic'd-up George Kittle says 49ers' Fred Warner is favorite player ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area