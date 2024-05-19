Mic'd up: Freeport softball coach implores lineup to 'hammer down'

May 19—On Friday, you heard Windham softball standout Brooke Gerry in the moment as Varsity Maine mic'd her up during the Eagles' 8-0 win over South Portland.

On Saturday, we mic'd up Freeport softball coach Chris St. Pierre during the third, fourth and fifth innings of a 17-7 win over Yarmouth. The first-year coach had plenty to say as his team improved to 11-1.

The Varsity Maine team will have plenty more video coverage to come as the spring sports season reaches the stretch run. For more, sign up for our free newsletter.

Video by Mike Mandell/Morning Sentinel

Copy the Story Link

Sports on TV: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Goalie Linus Ullmark's future with Bruins up in the air