This mic'd up David Andrews video from Patriots vs. Browns is hilarious

This mic'd up David Andrews video from Patriots-Browns is hilarious

Veteran center David Andrews is one of the New England Patriots captains for many reasons.

For starters, he's a great leader. He's also an excellent player, and he brings tremendous energy to the field on every play.

The Patriots offensive line is healthy again and playing a huge role in the team's success on offense during its four-game win streak, particularly in the running game.

New England ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with two touchdowns and his first career 100-yard performance.

Andrews helped pave the way for Stevenson's yards, and he was pretty fired up for the rookie during his impressive performance against the Browns.

Check out some pretty funny Andrews moments in the mid'd up video from Patriots-Browns below:

That’s our captain 😂pic.twitter.com/3CN7tJgNyo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2021

Andrews and the Patriots will be back in action Thursday night with a Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.