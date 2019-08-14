Mic'd Up: Chris Thompson finds the balance between joking around and putting in work

To watch the latest Redskins players & coaches Mic'd Up at training camp, visit nbcsportswashington.com/micdup.

Redskins running back Chris Thompson is a threat to any opposing defense any time he touches the ball.

But over the past two years, Thompson's issue has been staying on the field. The pass-catching running back has missed 12 games over the past two years with a variety of injuries.

Between Thompson, Adrian Peterson, and Derrius Guice, Washington's running back unit as deep as it has been in several years. While Thompson is still the Redskins best pass-catching back, he knows he must produce in order to stay on the field.

As you watch and listen to Thompson's 'Mic'd Up' segment, you can see his determination to have an impactful and healthy 2019 season. He goes full speed in every drill, and the mic is able to catch the deep breaths he takes with every movement.

The segment also catches a glimpse of Thompson's personality, and he's quite humorous. Early in the video, the former Florida State Seminole asks Peterson and Vernon Davis if they know of a local yoga places. Later on, Thompson jokingly tells two coaches that he has to cut back on his eating habits after stepping on the scale.

