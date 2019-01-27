Mic'd up Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes name drops Patriots during Pro Bowl originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots don't have any players participating in Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, but that didn't stop the AFC champions from being mentioned during the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among the AFC stars at the Pro Bowl, and during a stoppage in play, the cameras caught him telling a few coaches that the NFC's defense on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reminded him of the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots last week.

Check out the interaction in the video below.

"Feel like I'm back in the Patriots game" pic.twitter.com/kdmQK92G1X — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 27, 2019

The Patriots did a great job slowing down Hill in the AFC title game. New England's defense held him to just one reception for 42 yards. Hill also was limited in the kick return game and didn't find the end zone in any phase of the game.

The Pats will need another stellar defensive effort to thwart a high-scoring Los Angeles Rams offense in Super Bowl LIII.

