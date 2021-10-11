A mic'd up Candace Parker gloated to a league legend sitting courtside after huge play in the WNBA Finals

Candace Parker. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Candace Parker has helped her hometown Chicago Sky to a strong start in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

The star was mic'd up for Game 1 as she dropped 17 points and eight rebounds vs the Phoenix Mercury.

She took a big charge and promptly gloated to league legend Lisa Leslie, who was seated courtside.

Candace Parker is dominating the 2021 WNBA Finals thus far - and she's having fun doing it.

The 6-foot-4 WNBA superstar and two-time league MVP joined her hometown Chicago Sky in free agency earlier this year. In just one season with the team, she's helped Chicago to its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2014, and so far, the Sky are looking poised to win their first title as a franchise.

Parker (center) hugs Sky coach James Wade as the team celebrates clinching a spot in the 2021 WNBA Finals. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Parker was mic'd up early as she and her teammates took on the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the Finals Sunday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, she took a huge charge against Mercury sharpshooter and newly-minted WNBA GOAT Diana Taurasi as the league's all-time leading scorer recklessly forced her way into the paint.

Parker shouted "Yeah!" from the floor with her fists clenched in celebration after the referee confirmed the call in her favor. Then, as her Sky teammates helped her to her feet, the six-time WNBA All-Star looked over her shoulder to locate league legend and former teammate Lisa Leslie.

"Where's Smooth at?!" she asked, looking along the baseline. "[I'm] takin' charges now!"

Parker went on to drop 17 points - including three from a second-quarter and-one also featured on her "WIRED" segment - as well as eight rebounds and three assists in Chicago's 91-77 road victory. Now, she and her Chicago teammates will gear up for Game 2, which is set to tip off at Footprint Center Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in on ESPN.

Should the Sky win that game, they'll have a chance to clinch the championship in front of a home crowd. The best-of-five series shifts over to the Windy City for Game 3, which is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Read the original article on Insider