Anthony Rizzo looked hesitant to make the joke, but boy did it land when he did.

Rizzo after doing the math says he has no idea what's coming... "somebody bang for me" - later feels the fastball coming and hits it pic.twitter.com/nLHUWNZjyd — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 2, 2020

Rizzo's Chicago Cubs were playing a spring training game against the Angels on Monday when he decided to use his mic'd up moment on ESPN's broadcast to poke fun at the Houston Astros expense.

"Somebody bang for me," he said in the middle of an at-bat after admitting he had no clue what pitch was coming.

It was a reference to Houston's tactic of banging on trash cans to tip batters off what type of pitch was coming next. Rizzo must've had a good idea of what was coming as he followed up his sly comment with a smooth hit to right field to get on base.

With no shortage of Astros slights in sight, Rizzo joins a long line of players having fun while the Houston players remain clouded with disappointing judgement from fans and their peers alike.

Mic'd up Anthony Rizzo the latest MLB star to mock Astros for stealing signs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington