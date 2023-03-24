Micah Shrewsberry thanks Penn State on his way out

As Micah Shrewsberry begins the next leg of his coaching journey as head coach at Notre Dame, he had some final words to share with the Penn State community for a moment of closure. Shrewsberry was officially introduced as the head coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday, days after it was reported he was finalizing a deal to leave Happy Valley for South Bend. But Shrewsberry had plenty of thanks to offer to the Nittany Lions before focusing entirely on his next job.

“I want to start out by thanking the entire Penn State community,” Shrewsberry opened his released statement, via his Twitter account. “From the minute our family arrived in State College, you made this place feel like home.”

Shrewsberry went on to thank the players he coached. Coming off an appearance in the Big Ten men’s basketball championship game and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament was a combination of Shrewsberry’s coaching and the players bonding together with buying in on the entire process. Shrewsberry inherited a roster of key returning veterans and a mix of transfer players from the portal, and it worked.

“Thank you to all of the players that I was lucky to coach here,” Shrewsberry said. “The 2022 team laid a great foundation that allowed the 2023 team to reach unprecedented heights. It’s hard to put into words what this team has meant to me. Their competitiveness, toughness, and teamwork all showed through in our toughest moments.”

Finally, Shrewsberry thanked the fans.

“To the fans who provided unrelenting support, we couldn’t have done any of this without you,” Shrewsberry concluded.

And thus, the Shrewsberry era comes to a close after two seasons. As Shrewsberry gets to work at Notre Dame, Penn State continues to search for his replacement in State College.

More Basketball!

Should assistant Adam Fisher be the next basketball head coach? Carey Booth asks for release from Penn State after Shrewsberry's departure Penn State coaching search could be looking at Texas' interim coach Penn State basketball transfer portal tracker A photographic look back at Micah Shrewsberry's time as Penn State head coach

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire