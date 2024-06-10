Micah Shrewsberry takes gold for U.S. at FIBA Men’s U18 AmeriCup

Micah Shrewsberry has a long way to go before making Notre Dame into a national championship contender. For now though, he’ll settle for being an assistant coach on a gold-medal national team.

The U.S. U18 squad, for which Shrewsberry is an assistant coach, won the gold in the FIBA Men’s U18 AmeriCup with a 110-70 victory over Argentina. This is the 11th time in 13 editions of the event that the U.S. has been the last team standing.

It’s hard to tell exactly how this experience will impact Shrewsberry moving forward or whether he’ll implement anything from this team when it comes to the Irish. All we know is this will look good on his resume moving forward, and maybe that will implore some recruits to give a serious look at the program.

Congratulations to Shrewsberry and the entire team on capturing gold. Here’s hoping they enjoyed every bit of their experience.

